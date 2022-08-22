10-Year Follow-Up Findings of Leukocyte Interleukin Injection Demonstrate Promise in Locally Advanced Primary SCCHN

Read full article on original website
Abivertinib Yields Significant Responses in 3-Year Follow-Up in EGFR T70M–Mutated Advanced NSCLC
Long-term follow-up data of abivertinib for patients with EGFR T70M–mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer highlighted promising responses. Abivertinib yielded promising response in patients with advanced EGFR T70M–mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a press release on the mature long-term follow-up findings from a phase 1/2 study (NCT02330367) by the agent’s developer, Sorrento.1.
Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH, Examines Final Data for Sacituzumab Govitecan Vs Physician’s Choice Therapy in Previously Treated, Metastatic TNBC
Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH, discussed final results from the phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating sacituzumab govitecan vs physician’s choice of single-agent chemotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Final efficacy results from the phase 3 ASCENT trial (NCT02574455) comparing sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) vs physician’s choice...
Metastatic CSPC: Rationale Behind ADT + Apalutamide Therapy
Neeraj Agarwal, MD: I’ll come to Simon now and ask, why did you choose ADT [androgen deprivation therapy] plus apalutamide from the perspective of quality of life? Second, all these trials have reported quality of life data; how do you discuss these data with your patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer?
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
Selecting Therapy for Low-Volume mCSPC
I’ll come to Ben. As a urologist, you are a lot more likely to see low volume metastatic prostate cancer that occurs in the backdrop of a localized prostate cancer. Is there any unique strategy you employ in your clinic then as a surgeon when you see these patients who have, instead of, say 6 bone metastases, have [a few bone metastasis, otherwise completely asymptomatic, had radical prostatectomy 3 years prior to onset of these 2 bone mets [metastases]? How do you approach these patients?
