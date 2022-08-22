Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was indicted last week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Richard Ansley, 39, was charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 2, 2021 and with illegally possessing a .45 caliber Glock pistol on Dec. 6, 2021 in Lycoming County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the incidents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

