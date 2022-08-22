Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
local21news.com
Road rage incident leads to gunshots in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Swatara Township Police received a report on August 26 about a road rage incident along Route 322 East that resulted in multiple gunshots being fired. Police say that the victim reported that he was driving east bound down the Hummelstown Hill when he changed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
Police: Man repeatedly hit 9-year-old boy
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with assault after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy hard enough to leave welts. The boy, only identified as J.S., had been playing with other children in Byron Terry's yard on Fairview Avenue on Aug. 18 around 8 p.m., court papers say. Terry, 30, got mad the boy was throwing rocks in his yard and wanted him to leave, witnesses told police. ...
local21news.com
Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say
On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
local21news.com
Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 […]
local21news.com
New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Third of four defendants found guilty in connection with 2016 Lancaster Co. homicide
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon guilty of killing Pitch following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.
local21news.com
Shooting investigation conducted in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shots fired were reported on August 24 at about 8:00PM in the area of South 21 and Berryhill Streets, Harrisburg Police say. Authorities reported that upon arrival, they discovered multiple shell casings in the vicinity where the shooting occurred. Police say that shortly after,...
local21news.com
Man convicted for 2015 Lancaster County murder denied appeal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Victor Tirado, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of a man in Lancaster, was today denied a request for an appeal. Tirado, 57, was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Rahdir Jahi Maxton. Tirado reported to the...
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamsport man indicted on drugs and firearms charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was indicted last week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Richard Ansley, 39, was charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 2, 2021 and with illegally possessing a .45 caliber Glock pistol on Dec. 6, 2021 in Lycoming County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the incidents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Catalytic converter theft from collision center
HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
local21news.com
Carjacker threatens victims with needles, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A man is being charged after committing two carjacking's in Bucks County, one happening in Bristol Borough leaving an 83-year-old woman hospitalized. The man being charged, Kevin O'Connell, was said to have threatened to inject victims with a syringe. Less then 24 hours after the carjacking on Friday August 19, O'Connell was arrested in Philadelphia and held on charges for receiving stolen property, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Investigators locate half ounce of cocaine in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover officer and confidential informant received cocaine from two men who police followed back to a home near the 1500 block of Louisa Street. Malik McLaughlin allegedly sold drugs to investigators on July 11 in the Rite Aid parking near Little League Boulevard in Williamsport. A second buy of cocaine was called in by an informant the next day, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 12. ...
Comments / 0