Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Kathryn Irene Berry
Kathryn Berry, age 62, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully at her home in Brookfield, Missouri. Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Gods Garden Church, Brookfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held at the Gods Garden Church, Brookfield, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 pm. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 pm.
KMZU
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann - age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Timothy Price to help with final expenses in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Jamesport Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Pearl King
Carrollton resident, Pearl King, 83, died Thursday, August 11, 2022. Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Contributions suggested to H.E.L.P. services of Carroll County.
KMZU
Billy Jean Parker
Billy Jean Parker - age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, at University Health in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mary Parker. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Donald Levi Palmer, Jr.
Donald Levi Palmer, Jr., 62, of Raymore, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Donald was born on January 28, 1960, in Richmond, the son of Donald Levi “Don” and Della “Marie” (Sanner) Palmer, Sr. Survivors include his sister, Anita Marie (Greg)...
KMZU
Freddie “Fred” Dell Casdorph
Freddie “Fred” Dell Casdorph, 86, of Waverly, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27. 2022 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Christy Rasa for a charity to be decided at a later date. Memories of Fred and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Lester "Bud" Cockrum
Lester "Bud" Cockrum - age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Lathrop Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
James Stephen Jelinek
James Stephen Jelinek - age 72 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at home in Plattsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at the Lathrop United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, prior to the service at the church. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Comments / 0