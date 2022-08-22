Read full article on original website
Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee
A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
"I don't feel represented:" Chattanooga groups react to Tennessee's abortion trigger law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly half a century, Tennesseans who are anti-abortion had a major win. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, several states had “trigger laws” set to go into effect at some point after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Tennessee's Human...
Sideline Wrap-Up: Best video & High school football scores across TN & GA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week 2 of the high school football season was a fun one across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. Chattanooga Christian has played two defending state champions in the first two weeks of the season. CCS beat South Pittsburg on Friday night 41-0 We have your...
Community helping Hamilton County teachers beat the deadline for new act in Tennessee
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new act passed by Governor Lee is causing teachers state wide to fight for literacy in their schools. And with a deadline to log books approaching fast, the Hamilton County community is helping teachers out. Governor Lee signed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022....
'We're not done': Planned Parenthood CEO addresses Tennessee's trigger ban on abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planned Parenthood CEO Ashley Coffield addressed Tennessee's trigger ban on all abortions virtually Wednesday as the state's "trigger bans" take effect Thursday. The "trigger bans" will make it a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Coffield said in...
Chattanooga abortion rights activists hold rally as state 'trigger law' goes into effect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga abortion rights activists gathered in Miller Park for a rally Thursday as the state's 'trigger law' went into effect. The law makes it a class c felony for a person to perform an abortion in most cases. This trigger law has no exemptions for rape...
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Tennessee police officer decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing
Mt. JULIET, Tenn. — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred in July while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
