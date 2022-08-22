Read full article on original website
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
drifttravel.com
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S PREMIERE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO FORT MYERS
The award-winning 10-day festival highlights the creative talent behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Modeled initially on Key West’s Songwriters Festival held in May, Island Hopper has now become an international festival – providing guests and artists with three unique locations to enjoy the festival. The...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Ft. Myers Restaurants
The town of Fort Myers on Florida’s resplendent Gulf Coast has a wonderful and fascinating history. As settlers came to build their new lives here after the war, it became known as a “cow town,” the place where cattlemen drove their herds through the streets to its port.
coastalbreezenews.com
Murder on the 513
A standing ovation was received by 20 actors and actresses, ranging from grades two through seven, and five production crew members for their performance of “Murder on the 513,” a play written and directed by Gina Sisbarro of Sisbarro Acting Studio. The production was one of the many specialty camps that the YMCA of Collier County organized during the summer. The collaboration between the Sisbarro Acting Studio and the YMCA for the past five years has been one way of building confidence in a safe environment for hundreds of children.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
Radio Ink
Former Beasley Host Loses School Board Bid
Jason Jones, known to Southwest, Florida listeners as Big Mamma on Beasley’s WXKB-FM for 14 years, was all in for his run for the Lee County School Board. After Beasley first announced Jones was off the air while running, earlier this month Jones announced he was no longer employed by the company.
Florida Weekly
Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area
Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport celebrates Air Center opening
Punta Gorda Airport now boasts the newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center, located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Riverdale Shopping Center in Fort Myers sells for $14.5 million
Real Sub LLC purchased Riverdale Shopping Center at 14561 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers from GB Riverdale LLC for $14,575,000. The property last sold in 2020 for $2.75 million.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Ordinance to Implement Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program
Following the vote on August 23, 2022 by Marco Island voters in favor of an ordinance to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program, Collier County Canvassing Board will certify the results on August 30th at 3:00pm. Following certification, the ordinance as approved by the voters will be placed for first reading on a future agenda for the City Council. The ordinance will not be in effect, and no action is required, until there have been two readings with public hearings before the City Council, as specified within the language of the ordinance.
Florida Weekly
FGCU awarded $22.9 million grant
The U.S. Department’s Economic Development Administration has awarded a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees to establish the Florida Gulf Coast University Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline. The program will accelerate credential attainment and job placement in...
“The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” update
Lehigh residents, Michele Kully needs your assistance, she owner of 716 Alabama Rd S. Kully was allowing “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More that used to be on Milwaukee and Homestead to run his business on her property, well some not so nice person named BILL SQUIRES at 125 PADDOCK ST LEHIGH ACRES, FL, 33974 (SQUIRES lives over a half a mile from Kully’s property) he reported Kully to Lee County Code Enforcement now they want “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” to shut down. Kully said, “I will not have them shut down and will fight code enforcement.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood
Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Third location of Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Collier County
The third location in Collier County for Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday at 6845 Collier Blvd. in East Naples. The sandwich shop is the first business in a new three-unit building in the Restaurant Row section of Freedom Square. Owned by Naples residents and brothers Matthew and Patrick Mastrorilli and operating partner Joseph “Jersey Joe” Davidson, the local franchise partners plan additional locations in 2023 for the Jersey Mike’s chain. The next location is already under construction at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples and they are looking for a store site on Marco Island, Matthew Mastrorilli said. “We’d love to do more,” he said. The new Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
WINKNEWS.com
Leader of Fort Myers drug-trafficking ring indicted on murder-for-hire charges
A man who previously pled guilty to conspiracy as leader of a drug trafficking ring has been charged with murder-for-hire. Marvin Harris, Jr., 24, aka “Mesh,” was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire. According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris Jr....
gulfshorebusiness.com
J. Alexander’s Restaurant replacing Buca di Beppo in North Naples
J. Alexander’s Restaurant, an established upscale dining concept, plans to open its first Southwest Florida location next spring in the North Naples space vacated this month by Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, which operated at 8860 Tamiami Trail N. for more than 20 years. Expect the new J. Alexander’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
WALA-TV FOX10
Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
Judge denies change of venue request from accused officer's killer
Wisner Desmaret's trial will begin as scheduled in Lee County on Sept. 1. Desmaret is accused in the 2018 death of Fort Myers officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
