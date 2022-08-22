Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul responds to Rep. Zeldin’s request for debate
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, said that Gov. Kathy Hochul won’t debate him. Hochul said she looks forward to debating Zeldin. Zeldin said Hochul has not accepted a single debate request. The congressman, who is running on the Republican and conservative party...
WHEC TV-10
Governor releases report on women in the workplace as NYS commemorates Women’s Equality Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul commissioned a new report Friday on women in the workplace. The report was announced as the state commemorates Women’s Equality Day—which marks 102 years since women in the United States gained the right to vote. The governor has directed the...
WHEC TV-10
Many health care workers find they are left out of NYS bonuses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some health care workers, ready to cash in on those bonuses New York State has been promising, are finding out the hard way that they are excluded. As the paperwork deadline approaches to claim the money for the first round of payments, employers are finding a lot of fine print.
WHEC TV-10
NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
WHEC TV-10
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State health officials in New York are warning of expanding “community spread” of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county. The state Department of Health said Friday the polio virus was detected in four samples from...
WHEC TV-10
NYS investing $4 million in effort to increase mental health workforce diversity
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State will be investing $4 million in an effort to increase mental health workforce diversity. Governor Hochul announced Thursday that both the SUNY and CUNY systems will receive $2 million aimed at supporting students in under-represented communities. The hope is the funding will...
WHEC TV-10
NYS issues Minimum Standards for Firearm Safety Training
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Division of State Police have released statewide minimum standards to guide authorized instructors in administering concealed carry firearms safety training courses as will be required for some permit holders come Sept. 1. In a...
WHEC TV-10
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
WHEC TV-10
Parents urged to submit free meal applications ahead of new academic year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The No Kid Hungry organization is urging parents to submit applications for their children to receive free or reduced-cost meals at school ahead of the new academic year. During the pandemic, federal child nutrition waivers allowed schools to provide free meals to all kids. That...
WHEC TV-10
New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC/WNYT) — Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. Our affiliate WNYT in Albany spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas...
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
