Royal Oak crime: Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter; pharmacy burglars leave empty-handed

Related
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
The Oakland Press
Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card
The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
98online.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids – 11, 12, and 14 – trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of car jackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids – ages 11, 12, and 14 – were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman steals credit card from purse in Bloomfield Township, quickly spends $12,000 with it, cops say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse and quickly using one credit card to spend more than $12,000. The wallet was stolen July 29 while the owner of the purse was at the Maple...
Detroit man convicted of manslaughter in road rage killing of firefighter at Troy gas station
An Oakland County jury has found a Detroit man involved in a deadly road rage shooting last summer guilty on lesser charges. The victim was a Detroit firefighter.
98online.com
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
(ClickOnDetroit) DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date
A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman reported missing from Southfield, frequents 2 area hotels
The Southfield Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a woman reported missing. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30, police said. She’s known to frequent the Red Oak Inn and Marvin’s Garden, both on Northwestern Highway in Southfield. Painter is...
Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside
DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
The Oakland Press
Detectives ask public for help more than a week after Commerce girl went missing
Detectives continue to seek the public’s help in finding a Commerce Township girl who’s been missing for more than a week. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, hasn’t been seen by her family since leaving her home in Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk at around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. She was due to come home in approximately two hours but didn’t return, the sheriff’s office said.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stop for window tint in Detroit turns into loaded firearm and drug seizure
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A traffic stop for illegal window tint turned into a major drug bust for Michigan State Police during a vehicle search Tuesday. A firearm, magic mushrooms, and nearly a hundred prescription painkillers were among the contraband seized by state troopers in Detroit. According to a tweet...
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
fox2detroit.com
Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
deadlinedetroit.com
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
