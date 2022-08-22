ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp reacts to playing in CrawsOver Pro-Am

 4 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp expressed his gratitude on social media over having the opportunity to play in the CrawsOver Pro-Am this past weekend in Seattle, Washington.

Beauchamp, who was born in Yakima, Washington, was among several NBA players that hit the court in the event, which was founded by Jamal Crawford. In addition to Beauchamp, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero were on hand.

The 24th pick teamed with James, Tatum and others, and had a few highlights from the competition. Afterward, he thanked Crawford for hosting him, which was the second time he has played in the event.

The appearance by Beauchamp continued a busy summer for the 21-year-old. He has been at several events in his hometown, including a recent back-to-school giveaway. Earlier in the summer, Beauchamp bought his mother a brand new house.

With training camps opening in late September, players have stayed busy by playing in various exhibition games throughout the country with Beauchamp becoming the latest to join in on the festivities.

