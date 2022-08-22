ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Alpharetta, Georgia

Georgia is well known for being the home of peaches, the Atlanta Falcons and Coca Cola. However, it also accommodates almost 50 state parks, which combine to perfectly showcase its outstanding natural beauty. Encompassing spectacular landscapes where rolling farmlands, lush countryside, dense woodlands and rampaging rivers are framed by stately...
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland surges past Cartersville; Adairsville, Cass earn region wins

A late inning rally lifted Woodland to a Region 7-5A win Tuesday night over Cartersville while Adairsville split its region doubleheader with Bremen and Cass held on to defeat Hiram. Late inning surge lifts Woodland past Cartersville. The Woodland Lady Cats scored five runs in the top of the seventh...
thedallasnewera.com

Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy

Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
