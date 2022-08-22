ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 players we're watching at Aug. 22's Saints practice

By Ross Jackson
For bubble players on NFL rosters, today begins the final week of training camp. For the New Orleans Saints, there’s a lot of talent in the depth chart, but not a ton of spots left to claim. Here are three players we’ll be watching as the final week of camp kicks off, with a focus on those looking to start off strong for n order to claim a roster spot ahead of the regular season kickoff.

WR Kirk Merritt

The Saints showed some interesting looks on Sunday’s Superdome practice allowing Merritt to take some snaps from the backfield. The Destrehan High School graduate has running back experience and has already shown what he can do as a receiver and returner. Adding some production out of the backfield just shows his versatility, a way to get on an NFL roster.

LB Nephi Sewell

Sunday, the undrafted free agent (UDFA) and former Utah linebacker cracked the first team defense for both walk-throughs and team drills. Head coach Dennis Allen and the Saints may have just been getting a better look at the prospect, however, they seem to be highly complimentary beyond simple curiosity. Allen complimented Sewell for playing “extremely hard” as well as highlighted his “smart” and “instinctive” play style. A second day in a row of first team would be notable.

TE Lucas Krull

The UDFA tight end has made plays in practices, particularly in the joints with Green Bay. If he can string together a week of string practices (especially if fellow tight ends Taysom Hill Adam Trautman remain out behind Sunday), it could go a long way for him. Even though starting the season in the practice squad seems likely for the former Pittsburgh Panther, nothing is given in the NFL. A strong start to the week would be excellent momentum.

