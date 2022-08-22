ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WTVCFOX

Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN

