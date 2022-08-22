Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
WTVCFOX
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
WTVCFOX
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
WTVCFOX
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
"I don't feel represented:" Chattanooga groups react to Tennessee's abortion trigger law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly half a century, Tennesseans who are anti-abortion had a major win. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, several states had “trigger laws” set to go into effect at some point after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Tennessee's Human...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9...
WTVCFOX
Community helping Hamilton County teachers beat the deadline for new act in Tennessee
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new act passed by Governor Lee is causing teachers state wide to fight for literacy in their schools. And with a deadline to log books approaching fast, the Hamilton County community is helping teachers out. Governor Lee signed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022....
WTVCFOX
'We're not done': Planned Parenthood CEO addresses Tennessee's trigger ban on abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planned Parenthood CEO Ashley Coffield addressed Tennessee's trigger ban on all abortions virtually Wednesday as the state's "trigger bans" take effect Thursday. The "trigger bans" will make it a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Coffield said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
$10 million in federal funds to improve water quality, farming in Southeast Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — $10 million in federal funds will soon benefit farmers and the aquatic life living alongside them. The money will support water-friendly agricultural improvements in the rolling uplands of the state’s southeastern corner. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the allocation of more than...
WTVCFOX
NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
Comments / 0