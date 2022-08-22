Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Commission pledges support to new Wadestown Fairgrounds building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A proposed building at the Wadestown Fairgrounds to replace the existing 95-year old building is receiving funding from the Monongalia County Commission. Monongalia County Commission announced that they will allocate approximately $200,000 to help build a 11,500 square foot barn on the grounds that host the Battelle District Fair. The wood framed building will be steel skinned and will include large livestock ring and other amenities to host FFA or 4-H events.
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
WDTV
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
WDTV
15 charged in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifteen people were arrested in a sweeping drug round up operation in Upshur County, authorities said. Members of the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Buckhannon Police Department participated in the county-wide operation on Thursday. Fifteen people were arrested on more...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
wajr.com
State institutions help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU. “About half of...
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Daily Athenaeum
No planned end date for WVU Coliseum parking fee
This semester, WVU students lost the only free parking option on campus just as classes began. Earlier this month, the University announced the addition of a parking fee at the Coliseum, which they said would be used to fund ongoing maintenance at the lot. Now, University officials say there is no projected end to the new parking fee.
The Recorddelta
Perdue sentenced for 2020 crime
BUCKHANNON — One man, originally from Powellton, W.Va., was arrested on Monday, August 22 for crimes he allegedly committed in 2020. According to documentation obtained at the Upshur County Courthouse, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, West Virginia State Police Corporal Victor Pyles was sitting stationary in the Woody’s Bowling Center parking area when he allegedly observed a maroon Chevrolet Uplander van with a very loud exhaust. When the van passed Cpl. Pyles, he noted the driver, later identified as then 42-year-old Rickie Gene Perdue, was not wearing his seat belt.
WBOY
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
wajr.com
Mon County Schools report no injuries in minor bus incidents Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Buses operated by Monongalia County Schools were involved in two minor incidents Wednesday that resulted in no injuries. An afternoon crash at 4 on Van Voorhis Road near Wedgewood Drive involved Bus 281 transporting students from North Elementary School. Superintendent Eddie Campbell said the crash was caused when the driver was checking on something happening in the bus, briefly took his focus off the road and went off the right edge of the pavement.
Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro Drug...
woay.com
Manchin announces $75k for Grafton-Taylor County Health Department through Congressionally Directed Spending
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that Grafton-Taylor Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. Congressionally Directed Spending request secured by Manchin made the funding possible through the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health and Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
