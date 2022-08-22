Read full article on original website
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer
FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City police say a suspect is in custody concerning a death investigation. The SCPD announced they were looking for the suspect Wednesday night in connection to a death investigation that “occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. on August 24, 2022, at the Exotic Hemp store located on Hwy 50.” Police confirmed at a Thursday, August 25 press conference that 42-year-old Margaret Bracey was found dead. Police Chief Voorhees says this is being considered a homicide.
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County...
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22. The crash occurred near Mayfaire...
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
Woman missing, last seen in Calabash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declared Candice Amber Diaz missing on Wednesday, August 24. Diaz is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Ash Place in Calabash.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
Michigan Man Drowns in River Trying to Save Dog Despite Collective Emergency Responder and Community Efforts
Michigan emergency responders joined efforts to recover the body of a man who went into the Thunder Bay River on Sunday, according to authorities. According to local outlet The Alpena News, a man was recovered after what police have called an accidental drowning. A little before 1 p.m. on Sunday,...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine...
Starbucks workers in Wilmington unionize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Workers at the Starbucks on Highway 17 and Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington voted in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United on August 23. Starbucks Workers United writes in a release that the vote was 16-10 in favor of joining the union, as counted by the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks has also gained a reputation for union-busting efforts that eventually resulted in a federal judge ordering the company to reinstate seven workers who were fired after attempting to unionize.
Florida college students weigh in on Biden’s student loan handout
GAINESVILLE, FL– Students at the University of Florida were asked if they support student loan debt forgiveness after Biden announced a handout for certain student loan borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. “I definitely do because there’s a lot of people that aren’t as fortunate as me to...
African Caribbean food market to open this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Have you ever tried egusi soup? It’s a Nigerian dish that usually contains meat, seafood, mushrooms and greens. What about Jollof? That’s a rice dish from West Africa, typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat. You can sample it all this weekend at the grand re-opening of the African Caribbean Market.
