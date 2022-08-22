ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

104.5 KDAT

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
MAQUOKETA, IA
K92.3

Maddie Poppe Jams Out At Waterloo Show For Diehard Fans

They say the people you admire are probably never as nice as you'd think. Maddie Poppe, the Clarksville native, proved everyone right. She's actually MUCH nicer in real life. The 'American Idol' winner has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a duet for 'The Great Idol Reunion' special.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
CASCADE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Brain Live at Billion Honda in Iowa City

Join Brain at Billion Honda! It's Billion Automotive's last great sale of the summer in Iowa City. Shop the large selection of new and used vehicles and get a 10-minute appraisal on your vehicle at Billion Honda. During the live broadcast, sign up to win tickets to see Walker Hayes...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever

This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

4 Legged Friend Helping Iowa Children Feel Better, One Day at a Time

Tanager Place is an agency that helps children with mental health and behavioral challenges. Located in Cedar Rapids, they want you to know you are not alone and they are here to help with mental health challenges your child may be facing child. They also just brought in the perfect partner to help out. Meet Mack, the first animal-assisted therapy dog at Tanager Place.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]

We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
OELWEIN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids

Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]

The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
IOWA STATE
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

