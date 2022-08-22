Read full article on original website
Related
How to Get Started With Software-Defined Radio on Linux
Software-defined radio is a hobby enjoyed by millions worldwide. With it, you can receive radio signals on your Linux PC using only software and a cheap USB dongle. You will be able to listen to commercial radio stations, as well as frequencies that are outside the range of normal FM radios, and you even receive complex data such as pictures over the radio.
How to Search in the Sidebar Within Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox
A search sidebar is a browser feature that displays search results within a side panel. Search sidebars aren’t exactly a universal feature in web browsers. However, developers are starting to recognize the merits of having side panels to search in. Edge was among the first browsers to incorporate a...
How to Add an Overlapping Photo to Windows 11’s Desktop Wallpaper
The Windows 11 desktop wallpaper image can be anything you want. You can even set up desktop slideshows to flick through multiple pictures. Yet, Windows lacks a built-in feature for adding smaller images that overlap onto the desktop’s wallpaper. Many users would probably utilize such a feature to add...
How to Fix the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool When It's Stuck
The Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool is a useful program that checks your RAM for potential issues. It usually locates and fixes issues that can result in slower system performance, frequent freezes or hangs, and blue screens. The system will typically suggest automatically that you run the Memory Diagnostic Tool when...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Disable Auto-Rotate for Individual Apps on Android
The auto-rotate feature on Android automatically switches screen orientation based on how you hold your phone. This can be good for quickly switching from portrait to landscape mode, perhaps to watch a YouTube video in full-screen. However, if you then go to Twitter and accidentally tilt your phone too far to the side, you might find yourself tilting back and forth to readjust your screen's orientation to portrait.
What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?
You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
5 Go Frameworks for Your Next Web App
Web development is one of many fields in which you can use Go. Many companies and projects use Go on the backend of their web applications, mainly for its speed, ease of use, and package ecosystem. The net/http package has most of the functionality you'll need to build web applications...
Why You Should Use Administrative Interfaces to Manage Linux Servers
The biggest problem for Linux system and server administrators is troubleshooting the errors encountered. Fixing these issues, managing security problems, and analyzing the primary cause behind such issues from the command screen can sometimes pose serious challenges. Linux itself is a command-line universe. It is not easy to learn all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are the Windows Folder Options, and How Do You Enable or Disable Them?
Folder Options are features that help you configure various file and folder settings. Enabling or disabling them can often come in handy—especially if you share your device with others. For example, if you don’t want others to change your file and folder settings, you can disable the Folder Options....
The 8 Best Calendar Apps for Time Management
Learning how to manage time is a skill that requires discipline and considerable effort. It's a constant struggle for many people to manage their time effectively, meet deadlines, and make sure that they uphold their commitments. While technology can't teach you discipline just yet, there are some aids that you...
The 5 Best Video Conferencing Programs for Windows 10
Video-conferencing services are fantastic for organizing and attending work-related meetings or gatherings. They're also great for communicating with family and friends in different locations worldwide, and they let you sign up as part of an online class. Whatever your reason for video conferencing, there are numerous applications out there suited...
Notion vs. Taskade: Which Productivity App Is the Best?
Regardless of whether you work alone or as part of a team, keeping track of your projects is a good idea. Doing so will enable you to get a clearer picture of the tasks you need to complete each day, and it’ll also ensure that others don’t have to second-guess how far each has progressed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Set a Custom Gamerpic for Your Xbox Profile
With the ability to customize your Xbox's home and theme, why not go a step further and personalize your gamerpic as well?. If you have ever wondered how to set your very own custom gamerpic, or even how to change your gamerpic in general, we can help. Changing Your Xbox...
How to Install and Use the Ghost Blogging Platform on Raspberry Pi
Blogging platforms allow you to express your thoughts and opinions to the world at large—no matter what your area of expertise or interest, you can push your know-how out there and have it read by thousands, or even millions of people. Ghost is one of the best blogging platforms and content management systems available, and with a little effort, you can use Ghost to help you create and administer a blog from your Raspberry Pi.
How to Fix the "add-apt-repository: command not found" Error on Ubuntu
Installing software on Linux systems is usually easy—often requiring no more than a single terminal command. But when you try to add a new repository for the first time, you may encounter the error, "add-apt-repository: command not found". Here's what that means and what you can do about it.
What Is a Registry File in Windows, and How Do You Create and Use One?
When making changes to the Windows Registry, you can open the Registry Editor and edit the keys and values you need to adjust. But what if you need to make a lot of changes all at once? When this happens, entering them one by one can get tedious pretty quickly.
How to Memoize Functions and Values in JavaScript and React
Memoization is an optimization technique, similar to caching. It works by storing the previous results of a function call and using those results the next time the function runs. It is especially useful in computation-heavy apps that repeat function calls on the same parameters. You can use memoization in plain...
How to Automatically Add Text to a Document’s Header in Microsoft Word Using VBA
Headers are a great place for introducing your Word document, and they're also easy to use. You just need to double-click the header and type, right? Easy as it is, just like anything else, this task can get rather monotonous and annoying if you have to add the same header for multiple documents in a row.
How to Add or Remove Options From the Windows "Ctrl + Alt + Del" Screen
When you press the Ctrl + Alt + Del keys, you’d usually see options such as Lock, Switch User, Sign Out, and Task Manager. But did you know you can add or remove some of these options?. In this article, we’ll show you the various ways to add or...
How to Use the Zoom Effect in PowerPoint
PowerPoint offers many ways to make your presentations more interesting, and the zoom tool is one of the best, as it's attractive and practical. Let’s explore what this feature is and how to use its zoom effect in your PowerPoint projects to quickly jump between slides, draw attention to important sections, and more.
