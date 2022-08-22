Read full article on original website
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Lilly Scholarship Deadline
A September 7th deadline is in place to apply for the Knox and Daviess County Community Foundation’s Lilly scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. This year, one scholarship will be given in each...
Strassenfest $50,000 Prize Winners
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize from this year’s Strassenfest. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. In its...
Ouabache Trails Park to Reopen in Vincennes
After being closed most of the summer because of electrical issues, officials at Ouabache Trails Park in Vincennes have announced it will reopen this weekend. The park has undergone major renovation over the past few months and will now be back open to the community. Officials are planning a grand...
Post Office Job Fair
A job fair is scheduled for today at the Bloomfield Post Office as they are in need of carriers and support employees throughout all of Greene County and portions of Daviess County. Immediate positions are available in Bloomfield, Newberry, Solsberry, Switz City, and Worrhington. Also, spots are open in Linton,...
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
United Way Campaign
The Daviess County United Way campaign drive will get in full swing starting Sept 1st. This year’s campaign chair is Steve Sackstedder and he tells us he is amazed at the efforts volunteers put forth to give back to their local community. Zella Taylor the Executive Director of the...
COVID Virus is Still Alive in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department has been busy. This week on Focus on the Community, our guests are Kathy Sullender and Andrea Brown with the Daviess County Health Department. Sullender tells us the COVID Virus and the latest variant are still alive and well here in Daviess County…. Sullender went...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
Chemical Spill at Perdue Farms Plant
Authorities were called to a chemical spill yesterday afternoon around 2:30pm at the Perdue Farms Plant in Washington. One person was injured and five others exposed, and all were taken for treatment. Employees at the plant were all evacuated outdoors, but no mass evacuations in area neighborhoods were needed. The...
Car Accident at Reid’s Deli
Washington City Police responded to an accident yesterday on State Road 57 at Reid’s Deli. According to media reports this morning, the vehicle struck a tree then traveled through the parking lot at Reid’s Deli, striking two parked cars in the lot. The vehicle then proceeded on State Road 57 to the Southview Trailer Park entrance.
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
Holiday World to Add Housing For Employees
A new construction project is underway at Holiday World in Santa Claus. The park has begun a $6.7 million dollar housing project called Compass Commons for its employees. The employee must be at least 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away to qualify to live in the new units.
