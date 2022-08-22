MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Buses operated by Monongalia County Schools were involved in two minor incidents Wednesday that resulted in no injuries. An afternoon crash at 4 on Van Voorhis Road near Wedgewood Drive involved Bus 281 transporting students from North Elementary School. Superintendent Eddie Campbell said the crash was caused when the driver was checking on something happening in the bus, briefly took his focus off the road and went off the right edge of the pavement.

