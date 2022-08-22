Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
One confirmed killed in Nutter Fort officer-involved shooting
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The incident was reported following funeral services for Junior Owens, 59, of Clarksburg. A statement from the US Marshals Service says the shooting happened during an attempt...
Mon County Schools report no injuries in minor bus incidents Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Buses operated by Monongalia County Schools were involved in two minor incidents Wednesday that resulted in no injuries. An afternoon crash at 4 on Van Voorhis Road near Wedgewood Drive involved Bus 281 transporting students from North Elementary School. Superintendent Eddie Campbell said the crash was caused when the driver was checking on something happening in the bus, briefly took his focus off the road and went off the right edge of the pavement.
Commission pledges support to new Wadestown Fairgrounds building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A proposed building at the Wadestown Fairgrounds to replace the existing 95-year old building is receiving funding from the Monongalia County Commission. Monongalia County Commission announced that they will allocate approximately $200,000 to help build a 11,500 square foot barn on the grounds that host the Battelle District Fair. The wood framed building will be steel skinned and will include large livestock ring and other amenities to host FFA or 4-H events.
New Reynolds Hall opens at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Reynolds Hall, home of the John Chambers School of Business and Economics officially opens Friday. The 186,000-square foot building is on the former location of the historic Stansbury Hall. President and CEO of Putnam Investments, Bob Reynolds and his wife Laura provided an initial $10 million...
