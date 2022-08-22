ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

McMaster appoints education heavyweights to SC teacher recruitment and retention task force

By Hillary Flynn hflynn@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Letters: SC section of Interstate 95 is an embarrassing mess

Two friends recently traveled to Florida for separate vacations on different days. Both had the same complaint. The I-95 corridor through South Carolina is an embarrassment to the state and its residents. This is not a new complaint and it’s not the only road that has spurred complaints. Whether...
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC sees 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus Aug. 14-20. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.2 percent. Percent positive: 21.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.9 percent of...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy