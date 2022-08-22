ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to Kansas’ foster care system

TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
St. Joseph Post

Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down

TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
St. Joseph Post

Voters will decide police pay issue in November

A tax measure to help increase police officer pay received unanimous approval to be placed on the November ballot from St. Joseph City Council earlier today. The half-cent sales tax measure is expected to generate $5.5 million annually to finance the city's agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police.
St. Joseph Post

Missouri’s voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional

Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge.
St. Joseph Post

Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers

Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price tag. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State...
St. Joseph Post

Independent John Wood withdraws from Missouri's U.S. Senate race

KANSAS CITY (AP) —John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
St. Joseph Post

Local Republican HQ holds grand opening Saturday

Local Republicans open their election headquarters in St. Joseph Saturday for the 2022 General Election. Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steve Greiert says it’s important to have a local headquarters. “In the past when we’ve done this, we’ve had quite a big run on election signs and people...
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
St. Joseph Post

FCC: Another $42M for emergency broadband connectivity

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is committing nearly $42 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Program, which provides digital services for students in communities across the country. Today’s funding commitments support applications from all three application windows, benefiting approximately 100,000 students, including students in Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
St. Joseph Post

Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

