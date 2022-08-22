Read full article on original website
Independent lawmaker wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for govenor. The Kansas Secretary of State's office announced Thursday that Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, had turned in more...
House Democrats pitch Kan. tax reforms to alleviate cost of college
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, and still grapples with unpaid college loan debt. President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as...
Despite abortion vote, Kan. legislators could further restrict it anyway
LAWRENCE — Voters made beyond clear that they didn’t want to give the Kansas Legislature more power to restrict abortion. But the state’s lawmakers spent the last generation enacting ever-tighter restrictions. And their ranks are loaded with people who want to go even further. Now, despite voters...
Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to Kansas’ foster care system
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
Gov. Parson suggests St. Joseph could hear some good news from trade mission
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson hints that St. Joseph might reap benefits from his recent trade mission to Germany and the Netherlands. Parson says St. Joseph came up in the conversations he had with European business leaders. “It’s pretty good when you go over to Germany and you go over to...
Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down
TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
Voters will decide police pay issue in November
A tax measure to help increase police officer pay received unanimous approval to be placed on the November ballot from St. Joseph City Council earlier today. The half-cent sales tax measure is expected to generate $5.5 million annually to finance the city's agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Missouri’s voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional
Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge.
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price tag. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State...
Independent John Wood withdraws from Missouri's U.S. Senate race
KANSAS CITY (AP) —John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Local Republican HQ holds grand opening Saturday
Local Republicans open their election headquarters in St. Joseph Saturday for the 2022 General Election. Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steve Greiert says it’s important to have a local headquarters. “In the past when we’ve done this, we’ve had quite a big run on election signs and people...
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block new Mo. election law
The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement. The lawsuit focuses on provisions of the law, which is set to go into effect on...
FCC: Another $42M for emergency broadband connectivity
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is committing nearly $42 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Program, which provides digital services for students in communities across the country. Today’s funding commitments support applications from all three application windows, benefiting approximately 100,000 students, including students in Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.
Governor Parson touts tax cuts, ag tax credit plan during visit to St. Joseph
During a visit to St. Joseph Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlined his plan for the proposed tax cuts being discussed during the upcoming special session. Parson wants the income tax rate lowered from 5-point-3 to 4-point-8 percent and also wants to see the bottom tax bracket eliminated. Parson says there...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
KANSAS CITY —The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees
WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation extending generous subsidies for those who buy plans through federal and state marketplaces. The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill...
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
