Gators leading the pack early on for this 4-star 2024 safety recruit

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Billy Napier and his staff are not wasting any time getting ahead of the game when it comes to recruiting. While the 2023 class is wrapping up this fall, Florida football continues to push forward into the next round of prep prospects, especially those from within the borders of the Sunshine State.

Among those the Gators are in hot pursuit of is four-star 2024 safety Brayshon Williams out of Lakeland, which is a little more than two hours south of Gainesville. The 5-foot-11-inch, 173-pound defensive back has been quiet when it comes to talking about his recruitment so far, but things are likely to pick up once the dead period ends.

“It’s been slow just because I really haven’t been going anywhere, and since I have to call coaches,” he told 247Sports. “I haven’t really been doing it as much just because I’ve had school and practice. I know that will change when it’s September 1 and coaches can start calling me.”

However, the rising junior has made his way to campus on several occasions already, including a stop during the Friday Night Lights recruiting event at the end of July, which he said was “great”. He also plans on attending the team’s season opener against the Utah Utes on September 3.

Williams is ranked No. 148 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 161 and 13, respectively. Florida holds an early lead for his talents according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 40.9% chance of landing him while the Miami Hurricanes trail in second at 12.7% and the Georgia Bulldogs third at 10.9%.

