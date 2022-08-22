Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn't include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
Fact Finders: Will recreational marijuana impact auto insurance rates in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s comments on the recreational marijuana ballot issue are making headlines across the state. He says, “I think that thing’s a disaster.”. Since the issue is in the news, one of our viewers wrote, “I’m concerned that if the leisure...
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
Missouri Doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud. Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.
MoDOT proposes $122 million project to improve I-70/I-64 interchange in St. Charles County
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - For years, drivers have complained about the traffic and the dangerous driving conditions at one of the busiest interchanges in St. Charles County, now MoDOT has plans to address the problems at the interchange of Interstate 70, Interstate 64 and Highway 61. “We’re going to reduce...
First-of-its-kind study on racial equity underway at the St. Louis County Justice Center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A first-of-its-kind study on racial equity is happening at the St. Louis County Justice Center. The 18-month study is a collaboration funded by a grant from the MacArthur Foundation. It aims to improve jail culture and reduce the jail population. The study team is...
Campers for McBride houses in Crestwood highlights buyer desperation amid national housing shortage
CRESTWOOD (KMOV) -- A housing scramble in Crestwood continued Wednesday as people lined up for a chance to claim their plot of land to build a new home at McBride Homes’ Crestwood Crossing site. More than 30 people were in line starting well before 8 a.m. McBride said it...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business.
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
Charges issued in North County murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Charges were issued for a man accused of shooting and killing someone inside a north St. Louis County home Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for John Cowan, 63. Police said...
Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Wednesday. At 1:30 a.m., a bicyclist was hit on State Street near 19th Street in East St. Louis. The driver took off, heading towards Missouri before police arrived.
Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County. Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.
11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in North County, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
Community honors local Vietnam War veteran as he is laid to rest
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Dozens showed up at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tuesday to pay their respects to a local Vietnam War veteran. Glenn Cook, 70, was buried Tuesday. He has no living family, so the community came together to honor his legacy. “When you reach out to...
Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody. According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.
Hopefuls camp out all night for chance to buy a home in Crestwood
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in Crestwood are staying out all night Tuesday for the chance at a new home. Campers started showing up to the site of Crestwood Crossing earlier Tuesday. Demand is so high that McBride Homes is writing contracts for homeowners Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Some are taking shifts to beat the boredom.
