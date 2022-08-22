Read full article on original website
What managers should know about 'quiet quitting'
The now viral phrase “quiet quitting” is annoyingly imprecise and misleading. Some say it means doing the bare minimum at work or just not going above and beyond. Others say it’s about setting healthy boundaries or not mindlessly buying into ‘hustle culture.’ And then there are those who say it’s about taking back control of your time and standing up to employers expecting you to do more without paying you more.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
21 tips and tools to make your economy class seat more comfortable, according to travel experts
Economy class seats aren't always the most comfortable. But, that doesn't mean you have to accept them for face value. Use these tools and tips to make for a more comfortable economy flying experience.
