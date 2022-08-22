Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing disabled Southington woman may be in danger, police say
SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are concerned about the safety of an intellectually disabled woman who has been missing since last weekend. Nyla Tolo, 19, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, when someone the family doesn’t know picked her up at her home off Mount Vernon Road.
Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested
TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach
How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
Trumbull public works director is 2023 Barnum Festival ringmaster
TRUMBULL — George Estrada has had a lifelong love affair with the Barnum Festival. Estrada, Trumbull’s public works director, said he grew up on North Avenue in Bridgeport and used to camp out on the street as a kid to watch the festival’s annual parade. As an adult, Estrada has been volunteering with the festival since 1992.
Opinion: How will Bridgeport handle latest election controversy?
Marcus Brown has a lot of political friends, both here in Bridgeport and in Hartford. But for all of Brown’s influential supporters, and all his machine backing, he still came up one vote short in a Democratic primary and subsequent recount against incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy. Now it...
Proposed zoning amendment could allow Trumbull Center updates
TRUMBULL — A long-awaited redevelopment could finally be in the works at Trumbull Center, although the proposed upgrades would require a zoning text amendment change from the Planning and Zoning Commission. Attorney Ray Rizio, representing Trumbull Center LLC, requested such a change at the commission’s Aug. 17 meeting. The...
New Haven superintendent of schools Iline Tracey to retire at the end of next school year
NEW HAVEN — Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey will retire at the end of the next school year, capping a 38-year career in the district including nearly four years as a schools chief. Tracey announced her retirement in a letter to the Board of Education Wednesday, saying that when...
Trumbull’s Amanda Mammana, who inspired “America’s Got Talent” judges, eliminated in semifinals
After weeks of rave reviews, Trumbull resident Amanda Mammana was eliminated from the NBC talent competition “America’s Got Talent.”. The decision, based on votes from viewers, was made during Wednesday night’s episode of the show. For more than a month, the 19-year-old won hearts with her stirring...
