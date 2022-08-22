ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Missing disabled Southington woman may be in danger, police say

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are concerned about the safety of an intellectually disabled woman who has been missing since last weekend. Nyla Tolo, 19, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, when someone the family doesn’t know picked her up at her home off Mount Vernon Road.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested

TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach

How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newington, CT
Accidents
City
Berlin, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull public works director is 2023 Barnum Festival ringmaster

TRUMBULL — George Estrada has had a lifelong love affair with the Barnum Festival. Estrada, Trumbull’s public works director, said he grew up on North Avenue in Bridgeport and used to camp out on the street as a kid to watch the festival’s annual parade. As an adult, Estrada has been volunteering with the festival since 1992.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: How will Bridgeport handle latest election controversy?

Marcus Brown has a lot of political friends, both here in Bridgeport and in Hartford. But for all of Brown’s influential supporters, and all his machine backing, he still came up one vote short in a Democratic primary and subsequent recount against incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy. Now it...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Proposed zoning amendment could allow Trumbull Center updates

TRUMBULL — A long-awaited redevelopment could finally be in the works at Trumbull Center, although the proposed upgrades would require a zoning text amendment change from the Planning and Zoning Commission. Attorney Ray Rizio, representing Trumbull Center LLC, requested such a change at the commission’s Aug. 17 meeting. The...
TRUMBULL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suv#Building Officials#Traffic Accident#Berlin Turnpike

Comments / 0

Community Policy