Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26

The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in "Karen-like" Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
KPLC TV

All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26

Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Yesterday's Rain Meant Backyard Fishing for this Hackberry Man

Most of SWLA got a good "gully washer" of rain yesterday. Some roads around Lake Charles did have some standing water, but nothing actually flooded from what I could tell. I was having some flashbacks to last year's flood a few times as a matter of fact. Usually, the rain means we still have to go to work unless you are one of the lucky/unlucky ones to "rain out". Then you get to go home and wish it wasn't raining because suddenly you're off of work. In the case of Brandon Moses from Hackberry, he made some lemonade out of the rainy lemons.
HACKBERRY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6

West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 23, 2022, that the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic on West Prien Lake Road and east and westbound traffic on Sale Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Walmart has been evacuated due to smoke emitting from inside the building. The Jennings Fire Department has said no injuries were reported, and an electrical fire caused the evacuation. An employee told 7News they are working to re-open the store, and employees are all...
JENNINGS, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
