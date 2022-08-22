Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
kalb.com
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department confirmed on August 25, 2022, that on August 17, 2022, SPD received a call from Diondra Evans Daniel, who reported being pulled over by a male subject posing as a law enforcement officer.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26
The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
KPLC TV
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Eunice shooting
On August 22, 2022, at 5:45 am, the Eunice Police Department responded to neighbors hearing gunshots in the area of South 12th and Eddie Street.
KPLC TV
Police issue misdemeanor summons to woman who made claim of police impersonator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who said she believed it was a police impersonator who pulled her over in Sulphur has now been issued a misdemeanor summons by the Sulphur Police Department. Sulphur officials say the claims she made didn’t add up with what was seen on body...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
Water Edge Gathering Food Distribution Event in Lake Charles
Today (Aug. 25, 2022) Water’s Edge Gathering of Lake Charles will be hosting their community food distribution event. This event is free to the public and takes place at the Water’s Edge Church, located at 2760 Power Center Parkway, beginning at 10 am. Groceries that are being distributed...
1 Man Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Sulphur (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash in Sulphur. An initial investigation into the crash reveals Mark E. Brock of Sulphur, who was traveling northbound, hit a pedestrian walking in the middle of [..]
Yesterday’s Rain Meant Backyard Fishing for this Hackberry Man
Most of SWLA got a good "gully washer" of rain yesterday. Some roads around Lake Charles did have some standing water, but nothing actually flooded from what I could tell. I was having some flashbacks to last year's flood a few times as a matter of fact. Usually, the rain means we still have to go to work unless you are one of the lucky/unlucky ones to "rain out". Then you get to go home and wish it wasn't raining because suddenly you're off of work. In the case of Brandon Moses from Hackberry, he made some lemonade out of the rainy lemons.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 23, 2022, that the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic on West Prien Lake Road and east and westbound traffic on Sale Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
KPLC TV
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Walmart has been evacuated due to smoke emitting from inside the building. The Jennings Fire Department has said no injuries were reported, and an electrical fire caused the evacuation. An employee told 7News they are working to re-open the store, and employees are all...
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
