Atlanta, GA

thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 US Senior Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through the Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps and website, Peacock

The 2022 US Senior Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Senior Women's Open action.
KETTERING, OH
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Tour Championship purse is set for $57.925 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. At the end of the Tour Championship, the top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup...
ATLANTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Tour Championship format: Starting strokes, handicaps and cut rules

The 2022 Tour Championship format has been announced for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that will use a handicap system. The Tour Championship field is comprised of 30 players (29 now that Will Zalatoris has withdrawn), competing over 72 holes.
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

The Summer of Golf: An Epic two days of private golf in New Jersey

There's nothing quite like the feeling of arriving at the front gate of what you know is an incredible golf club. When the vehicle gets thrown into Park, it's a point of privilege to explain to the guard that you -- yes, you -- are there to play their club today. The guard knows you're going to have a great day. You know you're going to have a great day. It's now just a short trip down a driveway away from reality.
GOLF

