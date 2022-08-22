ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project

Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Symphony Orchestra & Music of Led Zeppelin = 1 Epic Night

El Paso fans, get ready as the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) prepares to rock out to the music of Led Zeppelin with a full-light show this fall. EPSO is tapping into some super cool pairings announcing earlier this month its presentation of Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone, a film concert, and now music fans can enjoy an evening featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete

EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Pet-Friendly Patios Perfect for Yappy Hour in El Paso

As a cat owner, I often get a little envious of dog owners when I see them out and about at happy hour with their furry companion along with them. I know for sure that I could not ever take my cat to such events; they're well behaved cats but I think the amount of people would make them skittish.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown

There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

