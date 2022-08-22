ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown Minute

Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County

I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Nomahegan Park Playground in Cranford NJ

Step into the forests of Cranford and you’ll discover the Nomahegan Park Playground that seems to stretch into the trees. With multi-level metal towers and a rope bridge, it’s as if your kids can climb into the sky. This is definitely one of the taller playgrounds in New Jersey offering fun at every level.
CRANFORD, NJ
CBS New York

Some New Jersey schools already back in session

CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions."They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said."It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said."I don't want to...
CHATHAM, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County

A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train, official says

A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday morning by an NJ Transit train in Union County, according to the transit agency. The Raritan Valley Line train struck the person near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said. There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers or crew members on the train.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
New Jersey 101.5

Look forward to the fall with NJ’s favorite jazz festival

There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
Daily Voice

New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report

A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
themontclairgirl.com

This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jersey Family Fun

