Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Whales Reduce Shiba Inu Holdings By More Than 50%
Ethereum whales have been shedding some weight in the last couple of weeks. This time around, their focus has rested on the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, which continues to boast a very active community, but the price has refused to follow the same direction. Following the downtrend, Ethereum whales which have always seemed to be the biggest supporter of the cryptocurrency, have now reduced their bags by a large margin.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows. Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy. Recent study...
bitcoinist.com
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Are The Top Picks Of Crypto Enthusiasts
Together, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have a larger market cap than Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM), and Tron combined. What makes these digital assets stand so far above the heads of their competitors?. Actually, Bitcoin and Ethereum each have their...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
bitcoinist.com
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most innovative and best performing assets in the past 10 years. It’s underlying technology, use cases, and features have attracted millions of users looking for financial independences and access to its ecosystems full of endless possibilities. This has prompted many experts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
10 Crypto Trailblazers to Watch in the 2020s
The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since a pseudonymous genius known as Satoshi authored the Bitcoin whitepaper, changing the world as we know it forevermore. And if you thought the 2010s were a crazy decade, the 2020s are set to be even wilder. From dipping below $4k in...
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
bitcoinist.com
How Animoca Brands Raised $45 Million To Expand Web3 Business
According to a press release, Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, will expand its Web3 business. The company recently completed a $45 million funding round, setting its valuation at $500 million, with the MUFG Bank and Animoca Brands Corporation. The funds will be used to explore...
bitcoinist.com
Why This Former SEC Chair Thinks Crypto Is Coming To Legacy Finance
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton recently gave an interview discussing the state of crypto regulations in the country. Many top companies in this industry have been asking for a robust framework from authorities in the U.S., but the SEC and others might be under-delivering. Speaking at...
bitcoinist.com
Two Crypto Tokens You Should Consider Buying: Decentraland and HachiFi
Numerous platforms are striving to keep their cryptocurrency prices stable in the wake of the recent record crypto crash. Additionally, there is added pressure for popular crypto tokens like Decentraland (MANA) to expand their use cases to draw in new users. As it might appear, as soon as HachiFi (HACHI), a new NFT-based token, joins the cryptocurrency market, the pressure is becoming more intense day by day.
bitcoinist.com
3 DAO Tokens to Help You with the Crypto Crash: Adirize DAO, ApeCoin, and Aave
In this period, when the cryptocurrency market starts to give positive signals, it can be assumed that the uptrend on many altcoins will start relatively soon. In particular, cryptocurrency markets offer ideal long-term investment opportunities, allowing investors to expand their portfolios. While users expect high profitability by turning to well-established...
bitcoinist.com
Why Amazing Bullish Predictions Drive The Sandbox, Neo, and GryffinDAO
The cryptocurrency market itself is amazing for buyers looking to multiply their wealth. Different from traditional stocks and equities, crypto coins combine income earning with usability and varied Web 3.0 experience. Though the crypto winter is holding off the burgeoning coin market in 2022, experts are optimistic in their forecasts for a quick revival and massive growth. Crypto coins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO), have already shown their bullish trends. GryffinDAO (DAO), a new cryptocurrency, has similar anticipation built around its presales.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?
The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
bitcoinist.com
The 2022 Trends That Could Signal a Bitcoin Recovery
2022 has been an extremely tough year for crypto investors, as major crashes like Luna and Celsius have led to the value of just about every token falling sharply, including Bitcoin. However, this year has also produced some interesting trends that make us believe that the future is still bright for Bitcoin.
Comments / 0