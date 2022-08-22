Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central
As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler
In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
Orioles TV had incredible graphic about Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games in his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. And for that, Rutschman should be very, very proud. During the broadcast of Thursday...
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orioles fan is ready to give Adley Rutschman huge honor already
Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already. Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at...
Video: Reds’ Jake Fraley curses out Phillies fan
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video. The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. A video shared on Twitter by...
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Adrian Houser gets the ball for the Brewers, while Andrew Heaney takes the hill for the Dodgers. Adrian Houser has not pitched since June 30. It will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations
Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances. All players were
Yardbarker
Marlins designate 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who leads the team in hits, home runs and RBIs, was designated for assignment on Friday. The Marlins (54-70) will give their younger players more action, while Aguilar will have the opportunity to catch on with a playoff contender. Wednesday is the deadline for players to be on a team's roster in order to be eligible for the postseason.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
19K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 21