ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central

As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
Q 105.7

Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lauer
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Diego Padres
Larry Brown Sports

Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury

The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Marlins designate 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who leads the team in hits, home runs and RBIs, was designated for assignment on Friday. The Marlins (54-70) will give their younger players more action, while Aguilar will have the opportunity to catch on with a playoff contender. Wednesday is the deadline for players to be on a team's roster in order to be eligible for the postseason.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
19K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy