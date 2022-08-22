In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO