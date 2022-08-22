Read full article on original website
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 26-28
It's finally Friday ladies and gentlemen and after all the darn rain we have gotten this week, we definitely need to get out and do something fun. Well, that is why we are here. We have taken the guesswork out of it for you and have made a list of...
Yesterday’s Rain Meant Backyard Fishing for this Hackberry Man
Most of SWLA got a good "gully washer" of rain yesterday. Some roads around Lake Charles did have some standing water, but nothing actually flooded from what I could tell. I was having some flashbacks to last year's flood a few times as a matter of fact. Usually, the rain means we still have to go to work unless you are one of the lucky/unlucky ones to "rain out". Then you get to go home and wish it wasn't raining because suddenly you're off of work. In the case of Brandon Moses from Hackberry, he made some lemonade out of the rainy lemons.
CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!
With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
Comedian Jen Kober Performing Labor Day Weekend In Lake Charles
Jen Kober is coming in from Hollywood and is set to perform some shows in Lake Charles on Labor Day weekend. Jen was in Lake Charles at the end of July and played at two sold-out shows. Because of that, Jen Kober has booked a couple more comedy shows for...
Burger King To Hire 300 At Locations In Lake Charles & Lafayette
GPS Hospitality Restaurant Company is gearing up for a major job fair spanning 13 states with job openings for 2,500 managers and crew members. Here in SWLA, they intend to fill 300 positions at 37 locations in Lafayette and Lake Charles for one of its biggest franchises, Burger King. The...
Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!
Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School
KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle
Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
Alice in Wonderland Outdoor Experience Coming to Lake Charles
Well, this is a new concept for me. It's called the Alice in Wonderland Experience. From what I can tell, think of it as an escape room, but it's outside and located on the streets somewhere in Lake Charles. I say somewhere because the location has yet to be announced.
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
Want To See Clint Black In Lake Charles For Free? Here’s How
If you didn't know, country music legend Clint Black is making his return to Lake Charles in September. It was announced in July that the country music icon's tour would be making a stop right here in Southwest Louisiana. Since the late 1980s, Clint Black has been on fire in...
“Object” Stuck to Sulphur WPA Rd Sign. It’s What You Think It Is!
Obviously, this one isn't exactly for the kids, but how could I NOT write about this? I've seen some weird things around the streets of SWLA. I have seen weird things stuck to buildings, windows, and signs. Graffiti on trains, and random objects discarded on the side of the road, especially after Mardi Gras. NEVER have I seen such an object stuck to an actual street sign. Perhaps I just haven't been at the right place at the right time. Now, I can say I have seen a sign in a "stiff" situation.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Saints Final Preseason Game To Be Televised In Lake Charles Tonight
The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason of 2022 tonight and unlike their first two games, this one will be inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It's been tough sledding for the Saints this preseason. First, their presumed starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury. That threw a monkey wrench into their game plan and the coaches had to pivot to a new direction.
