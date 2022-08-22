ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

wmta.org

Join Crane’s Pie Pantry for CiderFest 50th Anniversary Celebration & Alumni Party

There are many locals who will remember when the Crane’s opened a little restaurant in Fennville in 1972. Lue and Bob Crane had been farmers with Bob’s parents on the Crane family & fruit farm outside of Fennville since the early 50’s. Those who knew Lue, knew that she was creative and imaginative and had a bushel of energy. They also knew that Bob was always game for what Lue wanted to do. She was a force of the best kind and she could see that the.
FENNVILLE, MI
wmta.org

“Things To Do, Places To Go” Podcast 8/26/2022

This weekend, Virtue Cider in Fennville is hosting their second annual Dog Days of Summer event, this Saturday, August 27th. This event is a celebration of hot summer days, cold cider, and furry friends! Stop by (with your pup!) for a doggy popsicle, photo-opportunities, and the limited edition release of Oakley, Virtue’s cider dedicated to Oakley the Golden. With every purchase of Oakley comes a bandana for your dog!
FENNVILLE, MI

