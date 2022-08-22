Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Big Falling Out He Had With Triple H
Ric Flair and Triple H have a lot of history together, most notably alongside Randy Orton and Batista as part of the highly successful faction known as Evolution. Some iteration of the group lasted from late 2002 until 2005, but it all started with Triple H and Flair. "I don't...
TMZ.com
Vince McMahon Hits NYC Hot Spot W/ John Cena, 1st Public Sighting Since WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend, John Cena, yesterday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as the CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. The 77-year-old billionaire hit up the Waverly Inn restaurant in NYC ... and was naturally joined by Cena, the 16-time...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Recalls Shouting Match With Vince McMahon Over WWE Angle
Over the course of the last several decades, Vince McMahon has taken part in some insane onscreen angles. He's wrestled both his son and daughter in pay-per-view matches, been the main antagonist in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and gotten his head shaved at WrestleMania. One storyline involving McMahon that began, but never went anywhere due to real-life tragedy, was McMahon blowing himself up inside of a limo.
Comments / 0