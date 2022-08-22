Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Liverpool will look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, despite being tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title again this season.A dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford followed frustrating draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, and the Reds are suddenly in need of a response.Bournemouth’s opening win over Aston Villa has been followed by heavy defeats to City and the early pace-setters Arsenal but given Liverpool’s uncertain start...
Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham at the Emirates this evening.Mikel Arteta’s side come into the weekend on a run of three wins to open their campaign and have the only 100 per cent record remaining in the Premier League.The form of Gabriel Jesus has led to optimism around the Emirates and the Brazilian forward was again on form in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.Fulham got their first victory of the new season as Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner secured a thrilling win over local rivals Brentford....
New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates as All Blacks face Pumas
New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning.The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it,...
'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will try and sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.
