Bleed Blue: 2022 Football Digital Preview
GoDuke The Magazine is published for Duke Athletics by LEARFIELD with editorial offices at 3100 Tower Blvd., Suite 404, Durham, NC 27707.
Duke Opens 2022 Campaign at Battle on the Banks
DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team officially opens the 2022 campaign with a pair of contests in the Battle on the Banks hosted by Rutgers. The No. 18 Blue Devils take on the No. 8 Scarlet Knights Aug. 26 at 1 p.m., and No. 16 Saint Joseph's Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
No. 12 Duke Opens Regular Season Against San Diego
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer, preseason #12 in the country, kicks off its 2022 regular season on Friday night. The Blue Devils host San Diego at Koskinen Stadium, with first touch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The matchup against the Toreros is the first of the Blue Devils' 15-game regular season slate, with 10 of those contests set to be played at home.
Baseball Welcomes Six Transfers
DURHAM – The Duke baseball program has added six transfers to the 2022-23 team, head coach Chris Pollard announced Friday. Jay Beshears, Alex Gow, Cole Hebble, MJ Metz, Josh Solomon and Jason White all join the Blue Devils this fall and look to make immediate impacts on the field.
Duke Opens 2022 Slate at BYU for doTERRA Classic
DURHAM – Entering the 52nd season in program history, the Duke volleyball team will open the 2022 campaign this weekend at the doTERRA Classic in Provo, Utah. The Blue Devils will face Washington State at 12 p.m., on Friday before a 9 p.m., contest against the host No. 10 Cougars. Duke will close out its opening weekend against Rider on Saturday at 6 p.m. Fans can access the matches via BYUtv for free.
Peter Stroud Named to 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
DURHAM – Duke midfielder Peter Stroud has been named to the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, as the United States Coaches announced the 38-player list on Thursday. The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.
Duke Announces 2022-23 Competition Schedule
DURHAM – Duke head coach Dan Colella and the Blue Devils' swimming and diving program are thrilled to announce the 2022-23 schedule. Colella announced Thursday the upcoming 2022-23 slate, which is highlighted by three home meets. Duke's schedule features dual meets against five men's and women's squads that earned top-25 finishes at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
No. 5 Blue Devils Travel to Face No. 22 Lady Vols Thursday
Live Stats l Watch on SEC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes. #22 Tennessee (0-1-1) at #5 Duke (2-0) SEC Network Talent: Mike Watts (PXP), Marion Crowder (Color) NEED TO KNOW…. • No. 5 Duke hits the road for the second time in three...
Duke Welcomes Altamar as Director of Operations
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program announced the addition of Danny Altamar to the Blue Devil staff. Altamar will serve as the director of volleyball operations for the 2022 campaign. "I cannot express how excited I am to be part of the Blue Devil family," Altamar said. "I'm incredibly...
Duke Releases Fall Competition Slate
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse program and head coach Kerstin Kimel announced its schedule for fall competition. The fall slate, which spans the months of September and October, beings Saturday, Sept. 17 for a pair of contests at High Point before returning to Durham to welcome North Carolina and Richmond Sept. 24, the first of three competition dates at Duke.
Heyward Lands on Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
DURHAM – Redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward will represent Duke football on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List announced Thursday by the organization. The Reese's Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. This is the third preseason watch list honor for Heyward as he was also named to the Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.
