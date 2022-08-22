Read full article on original website
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Nurse Innovation in the Making, Building a Global Digital Healthcare Academy with Peter Preziosi, Quality Analyst and Credentialing Lead at the W.H.O Academy
Nurse Innovation in the Making, Building a Global Digital Healthcare Academy with Peter Preziosi, Quality Analyst and Credentialing Lead at the W.H.O Academy. Dream big and get your ideas built! This episode features a nurse innovator that’s building something big at the World Health Organization. This week’s guest on...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
41: Delivering Healthcare to the Home
Dan Trigub is the Co-founder and CEO of MedArrive. Previously, he was GM and Head of Uber Health as well as the Regional Vice President of Healthcare Partnerships for Lyft. Dan was the Global Business Development Lead for eBay. He also co-founded OpenPlacement. Dan received a Bachelor’s in Economics from Vassar College.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
What Makes Hospital Medication Management Complex? (Talking Healthtech Summit)
What Makes Hospital Medication Management Complex? (Talking Healthtech Summit) There are “five rights” of medication use: the right patient, the right drug, the right time, the right dose, and the right route. It might seem obvious, but in practice, an error can occur at the level of each of these “right”s.
Amazon Shuts Down Telehealth Service Amazon Care Amid Acquisitions for Other Health Services
Amazon has been trying to enter the health care and telehealth space for a while now, but could its momentum be slowing down? Despite acquiring primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion last month, and recently submitting a takeover bid for home health services provider Signify Health, Amazon is shutting down Amazon Care. It launched in 2019 as a pilot program for Seattle-based employees, but executives say it wasn't 'the right long-term solution' for users. Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent at Insider, joins Closing Bell to discuss what this means for Amazon's efforts to enter healthcare.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A doctor for LGBTQ+ health needs
“It is uncomfortable to be publically vulnerable with my story. I wish the statistics and research were enough to change the field of medicine for patients and physicians. I want people to care about the experience of their patients and colleagues enough to examine their own implicit bias and privilege without having to hear my traumalouge, but we aren’t there yet. People often need to connect with an individual to reflect and consider change, so I hope you take this moment to consider creating a more inclusive, affirming health care system.”
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut. Alexis Skelley, LISW-CP/S, LCSW, CDCES, and Kersti Spjut, PhD, join The Huddle to talk about the dangers of perfectionism in diabetes. You’ll learn the risks and signs of unhealthy perfectionism in diabetes or prediabetes management and get practical steps to help these individuals develop a more flexible approach. You’ll even get some pearls of wisdom you can use yourself.
