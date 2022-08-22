ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Littleton, CO
Government
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
denverite.com

Is the old Zuni Plant an Endangered Place? Sun Valley residents hope so

Sun Valley residents are still working to preserve the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River, and they’re hoping an Endangered Places nomination will help. On Monday, residents, along with Historic Denver, submitted an application to nominate the site for the Most Endangered Places list that is published annually by Colorado Preservation, Inc., or CPI, a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of historic places through out the state.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Irrigation#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KKTV

Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hurt after an RTD bus and multiple other vehicles collided in Arapahoe County Thursday morning. The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Parker Road just south of East Orchard, a major intersection and along one of the routes to the Denver International Airport.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney

A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
CENTENNIAL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Reservoir removed as water source for Colorado city after deadly algae detected

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Pikeview Reservoir has been temporarily removed as a water source for the city after blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, was detected at the site. Dangerous to humans and deadly to pets and livestock, incidences of blue-green algae blooms appear to be on the rise at reservoirs nationwide, especially in places where high temperatures occur over an extended period of days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy