KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
13-year-old driving car that hit school bus in Boulder County
A 13-year-old was behind the wheel when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus Friday morning.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
denverite.com
Is the old Zuni Plant an Endangered Place? Sun Valley residents hope so
Sun Valley residents are still working to preserve the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River, and they’re hoping an Endangered Places nomination will help. On Monday, residents, along with Historic Denver, submitted an application to nominate the site for the Most Endangered Places list that is published annually by Colorado Preservation, Inc., or CPI, a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of historic places through out the state.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
KKTV
Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hurt after an RTD bus and multiple other vehicles collided in Arapahoe County Thursday morning. The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Parker Road just south of East Orchard, a major intersection and along one of the routes to the Denver International Airport.
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney
A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Reservoir removed as water source for Colorado city after deadly algae detected
According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Pikeview Reservoir has been temporarily removed as a water source for the city after blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, was detected at the site. Dangerous to humans and deadly to pets and livestock, incidences of blue-green algae blooms appear to be on the rise at reservoirs nationwide, especially in places where high temperatures occur over an extended period of days.
Some Colorado firefighters struggle to get help after being diagnosed with cancer
DENVER — For years, firefighters in Denver were tangled in a system designed to help them if they were diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it seemed to have the opposite effect for some diagnoses. Now firefighters and the city are working to streamline the program so that it helps when...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Body found in Northglenn Water Treatment Facility
The North Metro Fire Rescue District says that a body was found in the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning.
KRDO
Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say
The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
