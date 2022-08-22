Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Related
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
Yardbarker
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
Yardbarker
Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent
The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
Yardbarker
Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Yardbarker
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions' offense has sizzle
To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'
The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Raiders Linked to Potential Trade
The long-term concerns for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line haven't gone away whatsoever so far this preseason. They've struggled especially in pass protection, giving up four or more sacks in each of the Raiders three preseason games. Even playing previous starters like Alex Leatherwood throughout games hasn't helped the...
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter
It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
Yardbarker
Former NFL executive: Tom Brady starting in Buccaneers' final preseason game is a 'mistake'
Tom Brady is going to be seeing action this preseason. Believe it or not, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to start Brady in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts — an organization he knows all too well. It's not unheard of for a starting quarterback to...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Yardbarker
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth invites, then shuts down, speculation about joining the Dallas Cowboys
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth says he hasn't received calls from the Dallas Cowboys, after all. On Thursday night, Whitworth was asked during a preseason game broadcast on Amazon Prime whether his phone has been ringing with the regular season fast approaching. He answered the question by implying that the Cowboys were interested in signing him after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a leg injury that will require surgery.
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Comments / 0