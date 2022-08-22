The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO