Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 51 weigh-ins and faceoffs

Sometimes, even the best laid plans go awry. When it comes to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, which continues tonight on SmackDown from Detroit, both the original and backup plans have already come undone. The tourney was set to have an NXT presence in the form of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, but they never got to compete as neither were medically cleared. Toxic Attraction took their place, advancing with an impressive victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville. Alas, Gigi Dolin was injured in that match, meaning Toxic Attraction are out and the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah needs...

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO