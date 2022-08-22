ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dana White's Contender Series 51 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The pre-fight activities are in the books for Dana White’s Contender Series 51 following Monday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including heavyweights Mick Parkin (5-0) and Eduardo Neves (5-0), who headline the show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 51 takes place Tuesday and streams on ESPN+.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

