ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humana Inc#Medicare Plans#Medicare Advantage#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Medicaid#Tricare
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InsuranceNewsNet

FINANCIAL FOCUS

County Times, The (Hollywood, MD) You probably won’t see it on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. And it is indeed important to be aware of the importance of life insurance. Are you adequately insured?. Many people aren’t. About 40% of Americans face some type of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Short Term Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Zurich, Allianz, PingAn, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Short Term Health Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

With a Few Exceptions, Personal Insurance Shopping Subdued in Q2 2022

CHICAGO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto insurance shopping was down 3% overall in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021. That trend was primarily driven by a significant decrease by higher-risk consumers, where shopping decreased 11%, compared to Q2 2021.TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) new Personal Lines Insurance Trends and Perspectives Report found property and auto insurance shopping in Q2 2022 was generally subdued, with a few exceptions in certain segments.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Following Fed comments, insurers brace for added premium costs

Following comments Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who said tackling inflation will cause economic pain, experts interviewed raised the likelihood of rising premiums on annuities and life insurance products as interest rates climb. Premiums on multi-year guaranteed annuities are already up a whopping 15% to 20% in the...
JACKSON, WY
InsuranceNewsNet

Americans’ money worries may impact life insurance sales

Things are stressful for many middle-income Americans right now, according to Alison Salka, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of LIMRA research. Those worries are translating into anxieties about insurance, including life insurance, according to the panel at a LinkedIn Live event yesterday. Faced with economic worries, many middle-income Americans...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy