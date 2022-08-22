Read full article on original website
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)
Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
County Times, The (Hollywood, MD) You probably won’t see it on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. And it is indeed important to be aware of the importance of life insurance. Are you adequately insured?. Many people aren’t. About 40% of Americans face some type of...
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
Short Term Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Zurich, Allianz, PingAn, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Short Term Health Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Centene Statement re: California's Medi-Cal Managed Care Contract Award
Medi-Cal partners, we are pleased to have been awarded contracts by the. to continue serving members in nine counties across. "However, we are disappointed to learn the state has chosen not to award us contracts in. Los Angeles. ,. Sacramento. and. counties. Through our local health plan,. Health Net of...
With a Few Exceptions, Personal Insurance Shopping Subdued in Q2 2022
CHICAGO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto insurance shopping was down 3% overall in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021. That trend was primarily driven by a significant decrease by higher-risk consumers, where shopping decreased 11%, compared to Q2 2021.TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) new Personal Lines Insurance Trends and Perspectives Report found property and auto insurance shopping in Q2 2022 was generally subdued, with a few exceptions in certain segments.
Escalating interest rates in the US may be an opportunity for investments
The president of the Kansas City district of the Federal Reserve, Esther George, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, released on Thursday, she does not know what will be the terminal interest rate of the current cycle of monetary tightening in the U.S., but evaluated that the basic rate may have to rise beyond 4% to control inflation in the country.
Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution
The Managed Health Champ Plan will bring savings to companies and employees. and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. Managed Health. designed this program as an independent benefit plan to...
Following Fed comments, insurers brace for added premium costs
Following comments Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who said tackling inflation will cause economic pain, experts interviewed raised the likelihood of rising premiums on annuities and life insurance products as interest rates climb. Premiums on multi-year guaranteed annuities are already up a whopping 15% to 20% in the...
Americans’ money worries may impact life insurance sales
Things are stressful for many middle-income Americans right now, according to Alison Salka, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of LIMRA research. Those worries are translating into anxieties about insurance, including life insurance, according to the panel at a LinkedIn Live event yesterday. Faced with economic worries, many middle-income Americans...
