Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
Design Taxi
America’s First Arab American District Has Just Been Recognized In California
After two decades of campaigning, community leaders have finally convinced city council members in Anaheim, California, to recognize what could be the United States’ first-ever Arab American cultural district. While an area of Brookhurst Street has already been popularly known as ‘Little Arabia’ for years, it’s now official—following the...
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
sanclementetimes.com
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Inland Empire experiencing higher inflation rate than Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. Jonathan Linden: Each month...
studyfinds.org
The unhealthiest way to sit: ‘Intellectually sedentary’ people at higher risk of dementia
LOS ANGELES – Older adults, even those who sit for lengthy periods of time, should pursue intellectually stimulating activities to reduce their risk of dementia, a study reveals. A collaborative team of biological science and media researchers at the University of Southern California say that exercising one’s mind may...
laschoolreport.com
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
orangecountytribune.com
Good news on COVID front
The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
theregistrysocal.com
NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
New Condos in Laguna Niguel Near 1998 Landslide Triggers Hard Debate Over the Hills
Laguna Niguel residents are asking tough questions about plans for 22 new condos at the base of the hill where a previous landslide in 1998 took out nearly a dozen homes, despite developer and city assurances that geotechnical studies point to stable slopes. On Tuesday night, local planning commissioners are...
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
County Demands Investigation of OC’s New Green Power Agency, Under Threat of Withdrawing
Orange County supervisors are demanding an independent investigation of the county’s controversial new green power agency – with supervisors warning they’re ready to yank the county from the Orange County Power Authority if it doesn’t agree to the review. Supervisors – led by Katrina Foley, Lisa...
