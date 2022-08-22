ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
Buggy, Muggy forecast!

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. What is your bug dance as things...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend. No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Updated: 24 hours ago. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some...
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)

Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea

Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash

Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students. Despite ‘close-to-normal’ school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles

What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
SBA chief to Hawaii’s small businesses: We’re here to help

Experts say law enforcement officers are coming under more scrutiny and stress. EMS director: 'Please pray' for paramedic critically injured in apparent ambulance explosion. A patient is dead and a paramedic critically injured after the incident in Kailua on Wednesday night. Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend...
Hirono, head of SBA discuss Inflation Reduction Act

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale

Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
