ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals

It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Midlothian, TX
Midlothian, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police
KXAN

Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
DONNA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Horror on the Texas Frontier

How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Jack FM

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver

Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
FORT WORTH, TX
24hip-hop.com

Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas

Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death

A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
MESQUITE, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy