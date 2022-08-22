The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO