Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or Harassment
HOUSTON – While a Houston mother blames the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for retaliation, others claim the number of false reports being filed is ridiculous and a waste of staff resources.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
Texas women turn to man with no medical experience for abortions at sea
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
lavacacountytoday.com
Horror on the Texas Frontier
How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money
A family is frustrated that Texas has not returned money owed to their deceased brother months after they requested it.
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
24hip-hop.com
Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas
Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
