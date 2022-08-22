ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

live5news.com

Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.
WIS-TV

One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A victim in a shooting at North Pointe Estates has been identified by the coroner. Travis K. Sutton, 20, of Columbia, was identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. Sutton was shot in the upper body Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday.
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

