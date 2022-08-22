Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to South Carolina Waffle House shooting
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
live5news.com
Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
live5news.com
Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
live5news.com
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
WIS-TV
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.
WIS-TV
One dies in Sumter fatal collision
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
"We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A victim in a shooting at North Pointe Estates has been identified by the coroner. Travis K. Sutton, 20, of Columbia, was identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. Sutton was shot in the upper body Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday.
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
Raleigh News & Observer
School bus flips, injuring 8 students. Now driver cited, South Carolina officials say
A school bus driver has been cited in connection with a crash that injured eight students, according to South Carolina officials. The bus was heading east down a dirt road at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the driver lost control, Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News.
Community raises money for grocery store worker after rental scam kicked her out of her South Carolina home
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam. Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last and a half years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into […]
abcnews4.com
Former Hampton County EMS worker arrested, accused of domestic violence
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested and charged Charles Long Jr., 41, of Hampton, S.C., on Tuesday for domestic violence in the second degree. According to an arrest warrant from SLED, on June 2, Long and a victim were arguing...
abcnews4.com
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
