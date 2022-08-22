Read full article on original website
Cody on Top of Wyopreps Preseason Poll, Area Teams Featured
The first football rankings of the season have arrived as Wyopreps has released its preseason football poll. The poll is voted on by coaches and media members around the state. The Big Horn Basin sees plenty of teams make the top 5 in their respective class as Cody, Powell, Lovell, Meeteetse, Rocky Mountain, Burlington and Shoshoni all make the cut.
Mercantile Celebrates Grand Opening Tomorrow Here in Cody
The Vintage FarmVixen’s Mercantile, a new business owned by resident Brandy Lasseter, is having a Grand Opening tomorrow, August 27th, 9 am-6 pm, located at 513 16th street Cody, WY. Ms. Lasseter will operate Mercantile with her business partner Lois Brown, who was born and raised in Powell, WY. The two have big plans to expand and grow their vintage brand in the coming months and years.
City of Cody Power Outage Caused By Raccoon in a Transformer . . . Again!
Despite the thunder and lightning, the outage that left many Cody residents without power last night was caused by a raccoon – for the fourth or fifth time in the past several years. Cody experienced a power outage in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 26. The reason for...
Another Successful Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Opening Reception
With another successful Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale reception in the books, Director Kathy Thompson says, “I love that opening reception because it’s for the town.” Last Thursday, the opening gala started with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to kick off the evening. For those uninitiated in...
More Rain on Thursday Evening and Friday August 26th
According to the National Weather Service, the detailed forecast for Cody, Wyoming is as follows, “a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.”
Working Just Fine: Buffalo Bill Dam Passes Six-Year Spillway Test
The Buffalo Bill Dam fulfills an essential purpose every day, but a test by the Bureau of Reclamation proves it will work safely and efficiently when it needs to release some of the water it contains. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at...
SYP: Phillip Bowman, Public Works Director for the City of Cody
Phillip Bowman, the Public Works Director for the City of Cody, spoke about the temporary crosswalk that has been installed on Big Horn Avenue at Freedom Street. Phillip also talked about the Master Plan study as well as a newly approved storm drainage utility fee.
Northwest College Welcomes Two Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants
Northwest College is welcoming two Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants for the 2022-23 academic year. Naoko Ohno, from Japan, and Alejandra De la Rocha, from Mexico, will join NWC. According to NWC, “Ohno will be teaching courses in the Japanese language, while De la Rocha will be teaching courses in Spanish.”
The State of Wyoming Confirms Results of Park County’s Big and Accurate Primary Election
The Park County Clerk’s Office sent the official results of this month’s primary to be certified by the State of Wyoming, affirming the election was record-breaking and entirely secure. On Friday, August 19, Park County’s Canvassing Board certified the official results from the August 16 primary election. The...
Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident
UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
