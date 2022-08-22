Two big events to wrap up Rice Lake Speedway season

After taking a week off for preparations, the Rice Lake Speedway will wrap up the 2022 racing season with two big, back-to-back events to conclude the 70th consecutive season of dirt track racing in this northern Wisconsin city.

With point titles already decided, it will be time to crown Season Champions on Saturday night at 7 p.m. While the point titles are based on results generated over the long season, the Season Championship honors are based on one night’s results and the awards are a wide open event with all drivers on hand having a shot at victory. The high point drivers from the season do draw a slight advantage as they start toward the front of the qualifying heat races but those races are then wide open with the results of the heat races setting the running order for the main event features. And on these nights many upsets have been generated over the years, making this night one of those where predicting winners is very difficult.

WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks will all be in action and with several other tracks having already ended their seasons or taking this weekend off. Some different drivers who have not raced at the track all year are expected. Some may also be on hand, tuning up for the final event of the season, which comes on Sept. 3 with the running of the Labor Day weekend special.

Originally set as a two-day event, it will be held on just Saturday night but will again feature all five divisions in action with all classes running for an extra large payout on that night. Specific details on this event will be announced shortly and the speedway Facebook page should have all the latest information.

The Rice Lake Speedway is located one mile north of Rice Lake between Highways 48 and SS. The track phone number is 715-236-2002 and track owners Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen can be reached at 715-205-2861 and 715-205-1122 respectively. The speedway website is ricelakespeedway.net .