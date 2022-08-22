ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Two big events to wrap up Rice Lake Speedway season

By By Ed Reichert Rice Lake Speedway
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

After taking a week off for preparations, the Rice Lake Speedway will wrap up the 2022 racing season with two big, back-to-back events to conclude the 70th consecutive season of dirt track racing in this northern Wisconsin city.

With point titles already decided, it will be time to crown Season Champions on Saturday night at 7 p.m. While the point titles are based on results generated over the long season, the Season Championship honors are based on one night’s results and the awards are a wide open event with all drivers on hand having a shot at victory. The high point drivers from the season do draw a slight advantage as they start toward the front of the qualifying heat races but those races are then wide open with the results of the heat races setting the running order for the main event features. And on these nights many upsets have been generated over the years, making this night one of those where predicting winners is very difficult.

WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks will all be in action and with several other tracks having already ended their seasons or taking this weekend off. Some different drivers who have not raced at the track all year are expected. Some may also be on hand, tuning up for the final event of the season, which comes on Sept. 3 with the running of the Labor Day weekend special.

Originally set as a two-day event, it will be held on just Saturday night but will again feature all five divisions in action with all classes running for an extra large payout on that night. Specific details on this event will be announced shortly and the speedway Facebook page should have all the latest information.

The Rice Lake Speedway is located one mile north of Rice Lake between Highways 48 and SS. The track phone number is 715-236-2002 and track owners Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen can be reached at 715-205-2861 and 715-205-1122 respectively. The speedway website is ricelakespeedway.net .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Curtis DeCora

How a Challenge Turned Into Award-Winning Wines in Hayward Wisconsin

Tamarack Farms Winery in Hayward WisconsinUnsplash. Nestled in the woods of Northern Wisconsin, you'll find a combination of BBQ ribs, Brisket, Farm Pizza, and award-winning wines. It sounds like an odd concept, but "Famous" Dave Anderson has a knack for making concepts work. Here you will find Tamarack Farms Winery, just 5 miles east of Hayward Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Rice Lake, WI
Sports
City
Rice Lake, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1520 The Ticket

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Track Racing#The Rice Lake Speedway#Wissota#Super Stocks#Midwest Modifieds
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
agupdate.com

Finally truth – size doesn’t matter

OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
drydenwire.com

Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper

BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
GRANTSBURG, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Altoona financial advisor sentenced in federal fraud case

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The former Altoona-based financial advisor accused of defrauding his clients and a bank is sentenced in federal court. Michael Shillin was ordered to serve seven years in prison and five years on supervised release. In May he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and bank fraud as part of a plea agreement. Eight other counts were dismissed.
ALTOONA, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
341
Followers
454
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy