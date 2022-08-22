ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel is charged with improper conduct by the FA... just days after German was handed a suspended one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for bust-up with Antonio Conte

Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor.

Tuchel hit out at Taylor following Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend and agreed with the suggestion from some Blues' supporters that 'maybe it would be better' if he did not take charge of the Stamford Bridge club again.

Tuchel also said it was not just some of the club's fans who think Taylor has made some bad decisions against the historically and that his players are worried when he is in control of one of their games.

Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct after his comments last weekend
Tuchel criticised referee Anthony Taylor for his performance during Chelsea vs Tottenham

Tuchel insisted last week: 'I want to make it very clear I did not attack his integrity.'

But the FA have opted to take action after reviewing his comments with Tuchel having until Thursday to respond to the charge.

And the FA's decision comes after Tuchel was also handed a temporarily suspended one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine by an independent regularoty commission for his post-match bust-up with Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Tuchel has the option to appeal that punishment and his ban was suspending pending the panel's written reasons.

Taylor allowed both Tottenham goals to stand despite suggested fouls in the build-up to both
Tuchel was also fined for clashing with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte twice in the game
Tuchel and Conte were both sent off in a heated London derby at Stamford Bridge

Announcing the charge for his comments about Taylor, an FA statement said: 'Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that he made after Chelsea FC's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022.

'It is alleged that the manager's comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct as contrary to FA Rule E3.1 they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute.

'Thomas Tuchel has until Thursday 25 August 2022 to provide a response to this charge.'

