Republicans deploy protesters dressed as IRS agents to Democrat events across the country to respond in fury to Biden's Inflation Reduction act giving agency $80billion for more agents and increased audits

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Protesters dressed as IRS agents were deployed across the country at Democratic lawmakers' offices to bring attention to the Inflation Reduction Act giving $80 million to hire more agents for audits.

Images outside offices shared by Republican National Committee field offices show protesters dressed in black suits and sunglasses holding signs with phrases like 'Thanks for hiring me' and 'Income Removal Service,' as an alternative acronym for IRS.

Some of the other signs, specifically in border states like Texas, plead for 'more Border Agents' and 'less IRS enforcers'.

The initiative from the RNC comes after every single Democrat in Congress voted for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which, Republicans claim, will raise taxes on average Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihjgx_0hQu6w1p00
A coordinated demonstration led by the Republican National Committee saw protesters descend on Democrat lawmaker and candidate's offices and events dressed as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents in black suits and sunglasses

'The Republican Party will hold Joe Biden and Democrats accountable for making life harder for Americans amid high costs, historic inflation, and a recession,' RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told DailyMail.com in a statement when asked about the coordinated protest.

She claimed: 'Democrats alone are responsible for raising taxes during a recession and unleashing the IRS on hardworking Americans and families.'

The $80 billion in the IRA for the Internal Revenue Service will increase audits on tax filings, which could lead to Americans owing more in taxes – as well as the hiring of 87,000 more IRS agents.

The funds would allow for 1 million additional audits each year on Americans making less than $200,000 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlS5e_0hQu6w1p00
Protesters at an event for Cheri Beasley's Senate campaign in North Carolina dubbed the IRS the Income Removal Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxKrZ_0hQu6w1p00
Some protesters in Georgia wearing black t-shirts with name tags and an IRS agent number said '[Senator Raphael] Warnock sent us to Audit You'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuW8c_0hQu6w1p00
The inflation Reduction Act allots $80 million to the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents and increase the number of annual audits by 1 million. Pictured: Protesters dressed as IRS agents outside New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan's office

A March 2022 CBS report found that the IRS already audits low-income households with less than $25,000 in annual earnings at a five times more frequent rate than other income groups.

The RNC has dubbed the IRA Democrats' Bidenflation Scam bill, claiming that it will not work to reduce inflation, but instead raise tax burdens on average Americans.

The White House has consistently denied that the landmark legislation would raise taxes on the middle class, and said it would work to reduce record-high inflation.

'I'm keeping my campaign commitment,' President Joe Biden said upon signing the bill into law last week.

'No one — let me emphasize this — no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more federal tax,' he assured.

'Charlie Crist voted to hike taxes AND supersize the IRS,' reads a tweet from an RNC Florida Deputy State Director along with images of protesters in suits holding sings

The protesters arrived outside Representative Charlie Crist's home in Florida and the RNC said he called the cops on them.

'Thanks for hiring me, Maggie,' was the message from another group of protesters outside New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan's office.

The GOP communications director for New Hampshire and Maine satirically said the three newly hired IRS agents were just stopping by her office to thank them for their new jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1qJM_0hQu6w1p00
Senator Warnock acknowledged the protesters at his event, according to the RNC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEVTA_0hQu6w1p00
Some protesting in Texas called for 'more border patrol, less IRS enforcers'

During an event for Cheri Beasley, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, other protesters showed up dressed in suits and sunglasses.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock acknowledged the protesters at his event, according to the RNC.

The protesters were dressed in black t-shirts and had name tags with a hypothetical IRS employee number in the 86,000s. They also held signs saying: 'Warnock sent us to audit you.'

In Pennsylvania, protesters showed up to Representative Matt Cartwright's office in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton.

'Biden is the pay cut POTUS,' one protester's sign reads.

'The voters in #PA8 will send him packing in November!!!' a tweet with images of the protesters claimed of Cartwright's reelection.

In Texas the protesters showed up to the offices of Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar, whom they called an 'inflation-lover'.

Last week as the IRA was signed into law by Biden, Iowa Representative Cindy Axe said, 'We don't have enough IRS auditors.'

Republicans disagree.

Comments / 99

Biden is a bytch!
3d ago

If Pelosi and Soros can hire people to dress in Trump apparel and "storm" the capitol, turn about is fair play!

Reply(16)
26
Hard Dough
3d ago

So the party screaming about paid actors are the ones hiring paid actors. Got it.

Reply(11)
32
concerned one
1d ago

Isn't there laws against people impersonating an Officer. The entire REPUBLICON PARTY must pay the full price of violating such laws. Of course they are the lowest of the LOW to intimidate US Citizens with fear of falsehoods. THEY LIE!!!

Reply
3
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
