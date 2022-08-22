ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

Deadly crash kills two Indiana State University footballers Caleb VanHooser, Christian Eubanks, and one other student

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
A DEADLY car crash has claimed the lives of two Indiana State University football players and another student as the school mourns the tragic loss.

The single-car accident occurred Sunday morning when the vehicle - carrying five passengers - veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire on State Road 46 in Riley, Indiana.

Two Indiana State University football stars have been killed in a single-vehicle car crash Credit: WTHR
Police say the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire Credit: WTHR
ISU freshmen football star Caleb VanHooser, 19, died in the crash Credit: Lakota East Football
Two other ISU football players were seriously injured in the accident Credit: WTHR

Police identified the victims as ISU freshmen football stars Caleb VanHooser, 19, and Christian Eubanks, 18, as well as ISU sophomore Jayden Musili, 19.

The other two passengers, Omarian Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19 - also ISU football players - suffered serious injuries.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

VanHooser's former school -- Lakota East High School -- confirmed his tragic passing, tweeting: "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and Indiana State football player who was called home to Heaven early this morning.

"We will never forget his contributions to our program. RIP #2. We love you."

'LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS'

“My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics at ISU, told the Tribute-Star.

"Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," head coach Curt Mallory said.

"Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement.

"Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Musili, who was part of the Pathway to Blue program, was described as a "hard worker with a positive attitude".

"His smile was infectious. He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore," Pathway to Blue director Sadé Walker told the outlet.

95.3 MNC

Alcohol and speed likely factor in crash that killed three ISU students

Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

3 Indiana State University students die in crash

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
RILEY, IN
Daily Mail

'A terrible tragedy': Three Indiana State University students perish in fiery single-vehicle accident after car carrying 'several football players' strikes a tree

Three Indiana State University students died in a blazing car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, the school confirmed. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including 'several football players.'. Police are working to identify the three who...
RILEY, IN
