Deadly crash kills two Indiana State University footballers Caleb VanHooser, Christian Eubanks, and one other student

A DEADLY car crash has claimed the lives of two Indiana State University football players and another student as the school mourns the tragic loss.

The single-car accident occurred Sunday morning when the vehicle - carrying five passengers - veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire on State Road 46 in Riley, Indiana.

Police identified the victims as ISU freshmen football stars Caleb VanHooser, 19, and Christian Eubanks, 18, as well as ISU sophomore Jayden Musili, 19.

The other two passengers, Omarian Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19 - also ISU football players - suffered serious injuries.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

VanHooser's former school -- Lakota East High School -- confirmed his tragic passing, tweeting: "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and Indiana State football player who was called home to Heaven early this morning.

"We will never forget his contributions to our program. RIP #2. We love you."

'LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS'

“My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics at ISU, told the Tribute-Star.

"Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," head coach Curt Mallory said.

"Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement.

"Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Musili, who was part of the Pathway to Blue program, was described as a "hard worker with a positive attitude".

"His smile was infectious. He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore," Pathway to Blue director Sadé Walker told the outlet.